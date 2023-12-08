Friday, December 8, 2023

Gordon State College Names New Executive Director of Advancement

BARNESVILLE, Ga., (Dec. 8, 2023) –Gordon State College names Natalie W. Rischbieter as Executive Director of Advancement where she returns to the Highlander community having previously served as Alumni Affairs and Annual Fund Administrator from 2011 to 2014.

In her new role, she will serve as the institution’s lead advancement officer, overseeing friend-and-fundraising initiatives, alumni programming, and constituent relations.

“We are excited to have Natalie return to Gordon State. Her experience in advancement and relationships in our community will serve the College well,” said GSC President, Donald J. Green.

Rischbieter currently holds the position of director of alumni relations and annual giving at Middle Georgia State University (MGSU). In this role, she acts as liaison between MGSU’s five campuses and over 43,000 alumni and community leaders. With an extensive career spanning two decades, Rischbieter has held positions in sales, advertising and advancement that built expertise in strategic marketing and communications, donor cultivation, and community engagement.

"I am extremely humbled and excited to take on this important role for Gordon State College,” Rischbieter said. “It's a bit like coming home, as I reside in Barnesville and started my Advancement career at Gordon State 13 years ago. I am looking forward to working with President Green, faculty, staff, alumni and donors to continue the good work that has already been started."

A native of Pensacola, Florida, Rischbieter holds a Bachelor of Science in social services and social work from Troy University and completed fundraising coursework through Indiana University, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. She is a member of the Georgia Education Advancement Council (GEAC) and the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE). She is also active in her local community, a 2012 graduate of Leadership Lamar, and is a Paul Harris Fellow of Macon North Rotary.

Rischbieter will assume her new position on Jan. 2, 2024.

Founded in 1852, GSC is a member of the University System of Georgia. The college has a distinctive legacy of excellent scholarship and service. GSC offers 16 four-year degrees and 11 associate-level degrees, which includes multiple baccalaureate pathways for students. With an enrollment of over 3,100 students, GSC offers an intimate academic setting with state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories. In this setting, students receive individualized attention that only a small college with dedicated faculty and staff can provide.

