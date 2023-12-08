Gordon State College Names New Executive Director of Advancement

In her new role, she will serve as the institution’s lead
advancement officer, overseeing friend-and-fundraising initiatives, alumni
programming, and constituent relations.
“We are excited to have Natalie return to Gordon State. Her
experience in advancement and relationships in our community will serve the
College well,” said GSC President, Donald J. Green.
Rischbieter currently holds the position of director of
alumni relations and annual giving at Middle Georgia State University (MGSU).
In this role, she acts as liaison between MGSU’s five campuses and over 43,000
alumni and community leaders. With an extensive career spanning two decades,
Rischbieter has held positions in sales, advertising and advancement that built
expertise in strategic marketing and communications, donor cultivation, and
community engagement.
"I am extremely humbled and excited to take on this
important role for Gordon State College,” Rischbieter said. “It's a bit like
coming home, as I reside in Barnesville and started my Advancement career at
Gordon State 13 years ago. I am looking forward to working with President
Green, faculty, staff, alumni and donors to continue the good work that has
already been started."
A native of Pensacola, Florida, Rischbieter holds a Bachelor
of Science in social services and social work from Troy University and
completed fundraising coursework through Indiana University, Lilly Family
School of Philanthropy. She is a member of the Georgia Education Advancement
Council (GEAC) and the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).
She is also active in her local community, a 2012 graduate of Leadership Lamar,
and is a Paul Harris Fellow of Macon North Rotary.
Rischbieter will assume her new position on Jan. 2, 2024.
Founded in 1852, GSC is a member of the University System of
Georgia. The college has a distinctive legacy of excellent scholarship and
service. GSC offers 16 four-year degrees and 11 associate-level degrees, which
includes multiple baccalaureate pathways for students. With an enrollment of
over 3,100 students, GSC offers an intimate academic setting with
state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories. In this setting, students receive
individualized attention that only a small college with dedicated faculty and
staff can provide.
