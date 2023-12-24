Man life-flighted to hospital after being shot near downtown Griffin

Police are investigating after they said a man was shot near downtown Griffin Saturday night.
According to the Griffin Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of East Solomon Street after reports of someone getting shot.
When they got to the scene, police found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
Officers rendered first aid until emergency medical services arrived and took the victim to a hospital. Then the victim was flown by air ambulance to a local trauma center.
Police said the shooting is now actively under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator A. Ruiz at 407-771-3117
