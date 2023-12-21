Local Sisters Killed In Deadly Pine Mountain Crash

The Harris County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the two sisters who were killed in a crash on Highway 190.
According to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon, the two victims have been identified as 16-year-old Kira Dean and 18-year-old Krysta Dean, both from Manchester, Georgia.
The two sisters died following a crash in Pine Mountain on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Harris County Coroner’s Office.
The single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 190.
There is no further information at this time.
