UPSON BOC 2024 APPOINTMENTS

2024 Board Appointments
12.12.23
Upson County Planning Commission
· Joel Pitts
· Phillip Fallin
Board of Assessors
· Heather Rush
Board of Elections
· Robert Haney
· Mary Hefton
Hospital Authority (Names sent to the Hospital)
· Bill Hightower
· Johnnie Caldwell
· Ken Morgan, M.D.
Three Rivers Regional Council Non-Public Member
· Adrienne Shales
Thomaston-Upson Industrial Development Authority
· Jennifer Rogers
Thomaston-Upson County Office Building Authority
· James Ellington
Archives- Record Advisory Board
· Neal Trice
