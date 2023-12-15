Friday, December 15, 2023

UPSON BOC 2024 APPOINTMENTS

 2024 Board Appointments

12.12.23

Upson County Planning Commission

· Joel Pitts

· Phillip Fallin

Board of Assessors

· Heather Rush

Board of Elections

· Robert Haney

· Mary Hefton

Hospital Authority (Names sent to the Hospital)

· Bill Hightower

· Johnnie Caldwell

· Ken Morgan, M.D.

Three Rivers Regional Council Non-Public Member

· Adrienne Shales

Thomaston-Upson Industrial Development Authority

· Jennifer Rogers

Thomaston-Upson County Office Building Authority

· James Ellington

Archives- Record Advisory Board

· Neal Trice

