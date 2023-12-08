Friday, December 8, 2023

GSCS Communications Department Wins Five State Awards

 The Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) Communications Department was awarded five Gold Awards of Excellence and one Best in Category Award in the Georgia School Public Relations Association (GSPRA) Annual Publications, Photography and Electronic Media Contest.

The annual GSPRA contest acknowledges school public relations professionals who have demonstrated exceptional communication skills by producing outstanding publications, photography, and electronic media. Publications are judged on design, skill and meeting the overall PR goals and objectives.

A Gold Award of Excellence and Best in Category, which is the highest honor, was awarded in the newsletter/newspaper/magazine category for the district’s quarterly e-newsletter, The GSCS Community Communicator. The goal of the Community Communicator is to inform the community of timely information, highlight school and district accomplishments, recognize our students and staff and increase community engagement.

In the Videography/Electronic media category, The GSCS Exceptional Alumni Video Series was awarded gold. The video series highlighted and celebrated the diversity and successes of our Exceptional Alumni.

The 2022-23 GSCS Education Celebration was awarded a gold award in the category of Special Event. The Goal of the Education Celebration is to bring all 1500+ staff together for a high-energy, inspirational, motivational kick-off to the school year. The event included: recognition of the 2022-23 GSCS Teachers of the Year, naming the district’s Teacher of the Year and surprising her with a car to drive for the school year, recognizing the 2022 GSCS Classified Employees of the Year, a comedy show from Comedian and Educator J. Cornelius George and a remarkable keynote speaker, Rennie Curran who is a leadership coach, author and former award-winning NFL Linebacker. The event was a success and helped prepare staff for a great school year.

The newly launched GSCS website and the 2023-2024 GSCS District Calendar also received gold awards.

GSCS Superintendent Dr. Keith Simmons stated, " Winning five gold level state-wide awards plus one best in category is a dynamic accomplishment for our communications department. I am proud of them and those they collaborated with to prepare award-winning content to share with our community. I am pleased that GSPRA saw the value of the work being done here in Griffin-Spalding." 

The GSPRA contest was judged by the members of the North Carolina School Public Relations Association (NCSPRA). All winning entries were produced during the 2022-23 school year.

 The GSCS Communications Department was recognized at the Board of Education meeting on December 5.  Pictured (L-R): GSCS Superintendent Dr. Keith Simmons, Board Member Barbara Jo Cook, Board Member Zachery Holmes, GSCS Executive Director of Communications Adam Pugh, Board Chairman R. Syntel Brown, GSCS Digital Communication Specialist Laura Beaber, Board Vice Chair Will Doss, Board Member Sue McDonald & GSCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Donald Warren


