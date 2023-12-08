GSCS Communications Department Wins Five State Awards

The Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) Communications Department was awarded five Gold Awards of Excellence and one Best in Category Award in the Georgia School Public Relations Association (GSPRA) Annual Publications, Photography and Electronic Media Contest.
The annual GSPRA contest acknowledges school public
relations professionals who have demonstrated exceptional communication skills
by producing outstanding publications, photography, and electronic media.
Publications are judged on design, skill and meeting the overall PR goals and
objectives.
A Gold Award of Excellence and Best in Category, which is
the highest honor, was awarded in the newsletter/newspaper/magazine category
for the district’s quarterly e-newsletter, The GSCS Community Communicator. The
goal of the Community Communicator is to inform the community of timely
information, highlight school and district accomplishments, recognize our
students and staff and increase community engagement.
In the Videography/Electronic media category, The GSCS
Exceptional Alumni Video Series was awarded gold. The video series highlighted
and celebrated the diversity and successes of our Exceptional Alumni.
The 2022-23 GSCS Education Celebration was awarded a gold
award in the category of Special Event. The Goal of the Education Celebration
is to bring all 1500+ staff together for a high-energy, inspirational,
motivational kick-off to the school year. The event included: recognition of
the 2022-23 GSCS Teachers of the Year, naming the district’s Teacher of the
Year and surprising her with a car to drive for the school year, recognizing
the 2022 GSCS Classified Employees of the Year, a comedy show from Comedian and
Educator J. Cornelius George and a remarkable keynote speaker, Rennie Curran
who is a leadership coach, author and former award-winning NFL Linebacker. The
event was a success and helped prepare staff for a great school year.
The newly launched GSCS website and the 2023-2024 GSCS
District Calendar also received gold awards.
GSCS Superintendent Dr. Keith Simmons stated, " Winning
five gold level state-wide awards plus one best in category is a dynamic
accomplishment for our communications department. I am proud of them and those
they collaborated with to prepare award-winning content to share with our
community. I am pleased that GSPRA saw the value of the work being done here in
Griffin-Spalding."
The GSPRA contest was judged by the members of the North Carolina School Public Relations Association (NCSPRA). All winning entries were produced during the 2022-23 school year.
No comments:
Post a Comment