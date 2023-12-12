PIKE CO HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE

At 9:45 AM Monday, December 11, Pike County Fire Department personnel responded to a reported structure fire at 65 Blount Rd., Meansville.>> Engine 7, manned with paid part-time firefighters, arrived on scene nine minutes later finding a fully involved two-story home. All occupants were out of the residence. Fire and flames spread rapidly throughout the structure as crews attempted to gain control. Additional Pike County Fire Department firefighters arrived on scene assisting with extinguishment efforts. Mutual aid was requested from surrounding communities. A tanker operation led by Chief Wilkerson supplied the scene with the needed water.>> The scene was labor intensive, lasting several hours. No injuries were reported from the incident. Sadly, the homeowner stated that two dogs perished in the fire. The fire is currently under investigation.>>
