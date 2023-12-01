SPALDING SO DONATES TO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Makes Donation to Local Organizations On November 29th, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office had the opportunity to give back to our community with donations to several groups. This year’s local recipients were The Divine Women of Faith, Christian Women’s Center, Griffin Men of Action, Griffin Waypoint, Impact Racing Ministries, Rushton’s Hope, Urban Outreach Association, Men of Standards, Manna From Above, The Quez Foundation, Camelot Theater, Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes, and the Spalding County Jr. Deputy Program. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Each year we use the proceeds from our annual Sheriff Darrell Dix Golf Tournament held at the Sun City Peachtree Golf Course to not just help the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes(georgiasheriffsyouth.org) and Spalding County Jr. Deputy Program (spaldingjrdeputyprogram.weebly.com),but support multiple local 501 (C)3 organizations that work with the youth, veterans, domestic violence victims, and the arts, in our community. The funds raised also help us with our annual Santa Sheriff event and various community outreach efforts held throughout the year.” “We are blessed with the fact that the citizens of Spalding County and the City of Griffin show an incredible amount of appreciation and support for us not just with monetary donations, but with friendly greetings, handshakes, thank yous, prayers, and all kinds of small gestures that in this day and age make a huge difference to those in our profession. Because of that continued support it has been a part of our mission to prioritize giving back as much as we can. Including this year’s recipients, our 6-year total of giving back to our community has reached $226,819.00. Our ability to do this is made possible because of the huge hearts, support, and caring this community has continued to demonstrate. Thank you to all of our donors, helpers, our community, and Sheriff’s Office employees who support us and work tirelessly on these projects.” See Attached - Photo 1: Kay Perdue and Capt. Frank Clark receive a donation from Sheriff Darrell Dix for the Spalding County Jr. Deputy Program. Photo 2: Capt. Frank Clark receives a donation from Sheriff Darrell Dix for the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach Program. Photo 3: Sheriff Darrell Dix with representatives from 501(C)3 organizations who received Spalding County Sheriff’s Office donations.
