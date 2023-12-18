Ex-Spalding County School Employee Arrested on Charges of Child Molestation

According to the juvenile, they met while Harris was working at Rehoboth Road Middle School. The Griffin Spalding County School System was made aware of the allegations, and they immediately joined in the investigation.
Multiple search warrants were executed in connection with this investigation including a search of Harris’s vehicle that revealed marijuana along with a stolen handgun. There has been no indication that the pistol or marijuana was ever inside the school building and there has been no indication of any threat toward the school, children, or staff.
After consulting with the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Harris, and she was taken into custody without incident.
This is an active and on-going investigation, and we anticipate more charges if further information is learned. Harris is currently being held without bond in the Spalding County Jail and has been charged with: Child Molestation (Felony) Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Felony) Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
