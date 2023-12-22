Thomaston and Other Local Area Drug Dealers Get Justice

A Georgia inmate and member of the Sureños criminal gang who was brokering the distribution of at least 250 kilograms of methamphetamine along with other controlled substances like heroin and fentanyl from behind bars was sentenced to serve more than 30 years in prison for his crimes.
Pedro Barragan Valencia aka “Casper” aka “Bossman,” aka “Mexican Hitman Pete,” 46, of Calhoun, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 400 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner on Dec. 12. Valencia pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on June 7. Valencia is not eligible for parole.
“Pedro Valencia directed the distribution of at least 250 kilograms of methamphetamine from behind bars to an armed drug trafficking organization pushing these highly addictive and deadly drugs in Georgia,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “This dangerous drug trafficking organization was dismantled because of the collaboration of federal, state and local law enforcement dedicated to stopping criminals from harming our communities.”
“This conviction serves to put criminals on notice that if you bring illegal drugs into our communities, we will employ whatever means necessary to find you and bring you to justice no matter where you are,” said FBI Atlanta Supervisory Senior Resident Agent of the Macon Office Robert Gibbs. “This prosecution closes a significant pipeline for dangerous drugs running through the streets of Georgia. We are grateful to the many law enforcement agencies whose coordinated efforts achieved this sentence.”
“This successful investigation and prosecution is the result of many law enforcement agencies dedicated to securing our communities; we are grateful for the collaboration and hopeful it will make a difference,” said Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore.
According to court documents, FBI was investigating co-defendant Cornelius Leonard aka “Tae,” 29, of Grantville, Georgia, for leading an armed drug distribution organization in late 2021 and early 2022, having made four controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Leonard during that time period. The investigation led to multiple wiretaps on Leonard’s phones. Through these wiretaps, law enforcement agents learned that Leonard was conspiring with Valencia—who was an inmate at Calhoun State Prison—to acquire large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other illegal drugs for distribution in Thomaston and Columbus along with other Georgia cities. Valencia supplied Leonard with at least 250 kilograms of methamphetamine.
The following co-defendant is awaiting sentencing:
Cornelius Leonard aka “Tae,” 29, of Grantville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; one count of distribution of methamphetamine; and one count of conspiracy to tamper with a witness and is facing a maximum of life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March 24, 2024.
The following co-defendants have been sentenced:
Ramone Zorn aka “Big Razor,” 53, of Thomaston, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 300 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine;
Kedric Fuller aka “Blakk Ru,” 43, of Woodbury, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 180 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances;
Horatio Venable aka “Ray Ray,” 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 144 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;
Markevious Snipes aka “Big Dawg,” 32, of Thomaston, was sentenced to serve 136 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;
Mechile Hobbs, 49, of Thomaston, was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; Darius Wellmaker, 40, of Thomaston, was sentenced to serve 90 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;
Joshua McAfee, 36, of Thomaston, was sentenced to serve 50 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances;
Rashard Moreland, 38, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 40 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to use of a telecommunications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;
Antovious Hunter aka “Ant,” 41, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 37 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;
Dustin Robbins, 34, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 36 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;
Sabrina Smith, 34, of Thomaston, was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine;
Natashia Antley, 36, of Thomaston, was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility;
Nehemiah Johnson, 30, of Thomaston, was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;
Jennifer Moss, 39, of Molena, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;
Dixie Bailey, 34, of Thomaston, was sentenced to time served after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;
Mark Dean, 45, of Manchester, Georgia, was sentenced to time served after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;
Ashley Ingram, 37, of Cataula, Georgia, was sentenced to time served after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;
Krystal Juarez Norman, 34, of Thomaston, was sentenced to time served after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin;
S. Carlton Power, 27, of Manchester, Georgia, was sentenced to time served after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and
D. Justin Whitten, 37, of Hogansville, Georgia, was sentenced to time served after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.
The case was investigated by FBI and the Upson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDOC).
Criminal Chief Leah McEwen is prosecuting the case for the Government.
No comments:
Post a Comment