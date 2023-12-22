Crawford County deputy involved in ATV collision

Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a Crawford County deputy's vehicle collided with an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) being driven by a 16-year-old earlier this week.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a Crawford County deputy’s vehicle collided with an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) being driven by a 16-year-old earlier this week.
A Crawford County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19.
The release says the deputy noticed an ATV on the road “in the area of Jackson and New Church Road” and initiated a traffic stop that led to a chase. The chase ended when the deputy’s vehicle collided with the ATV.
The 16-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
GSP Post 26 in Thomaston has taken over the investigation.
No comments:
Post a Comment