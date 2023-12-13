DAISY Nurse Leader Award Awarded to URMC’s Lauren Reynolds

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by members of the family of Patrick Barnes, a 33-year- old who died of complications related to the auto-immune disease ITP. Patrick’s family came up with the idea for the DAISY Award, as a way to recognize the extraordinary care he and the family received from his nurses throughout his illness. The acronym DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. What began as a thank you from Patrick’s family to nurses has grown into a meaningful recognition program embraced by healthcare organizations around the world.
The nomination, received by a colleague, highlighted Lauren’s willingness to assist in any way possible. The nomination stated, “Lauren has proved to be an extraordinary leader not just for her department, but also in helping out other department leaders. She is always volunteering her time to anyone that needs help and is willing to learn and grow in areas that she is not 100% competent. She is strict when needed, but also has an amazing compassion for her staff, patients, patient family members, and fellow nurse leaders. Lauren deserves to be noticed and rewarded for her exceptional leadership qualities.”
“Lauren has shown that she has the ability to grow and develop a team of nurses to ensure that patients receive top-notch care,” shared Upson Regional Medical Center CNO Brandie Kilcrease. “We are fortunate to have a phenomenal nurse leadership team here at URMC, and are thrilled to have a way to honor our nurse leaders with the DAISY Nurse Leader Award. Lauren is a perfect choice to be the first recipient of this honor.”
Nominations for the DAISY Award can be submitted online at urmc.org, or in person at Upson Regional Medical Center.
No comments:
Post a Comment