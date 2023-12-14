Thursday, December 14, 2023

CONGRESSMAN FERGUSON LEAVING DC

 Ferguson Not Seeking Re-election in 2024

 

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Drew Ferguson (GA-03) released the following statement today:

 

“Upon the conclusion of the 118th Congress, I will be retiring from the House of Representatives. Serving the wonderful constituents of Georgia’s Third District has been the honor of a lifetime. I have been blessed to have worked with such a talented and dedicated staff in my District and D.C. offices.

 

Serving on the Ways and Means Committee has allowed me to focus on tax, trade, and healthcare – issues important to American competitiveness on the global stage. I’ve also been proud to advance policies addressing antimicrobial resistance and the battle we are facing with a mental health crisis. I was also honored to serve in House leadership as the Chief Deputy Whip.

 

Georgia is truly a special place, and it’s calling us home. Julie and I look forward to spending more time with our children and grandchildren while continuing to work to keep Georgia the best state in America to live and do business.”

