Commencement Ceremony at Gordon State College Commemorates Fall 2023 Graduates

On Friday, Dec. 15, Gordon State College celebrated its Fall 2023 graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony at the Student Activity and Recreation Center (SARC) on the Barnesville campus.
The morning commencement ceremony began at 9 a.m. and honored the accomplishments of the graduates from The School of Business, Liberal Arts, and Social Sciences (BLASS); The School of Nursing, Health, and Natural Sciences (NHNS); and The School of Education, Mathematics, and Applied Sciences (EMAS). The celebration had a total of 210 graduates and 216 total degrees recognized for their baccalaureate and associate.
In his opening remarks, President Green highlighted several GSC graduates who have defied the odds. These students, despite starting their educational journeys from different starting points, have embraced every obstacle as an opportunity for growth. Within the cohort of those graduates is Alana Jackson. Her absence from today’s celebration is notable because she is an active-duty military personnel in the Navy. Jackson, a petty officer second class stationed in San Diego, has earned her Associate of Arts in psychology. President Green said Jackson is driven by her passion and aspires to contribute her expertise as a clinical psychologist, benefitting both the military and civilian sectors.
The School of BLASS presented a total number of 53 baccalaureate degrees and a total of 68 associate degrees with an overall total of 121-degree graduates. The School of EMAS presented a total number of 22 associate degrees with an overall total of 22-degree graduates. The School of NHNS presented a total of 13 baccalaureate degrees and a total of 60 associate degrees with an overall total of 73-degree graduates.
Six graduates were presented with multiple degrees.
“Let us embrace the beautiful unpredictability of life, knowing that even with a degree, it continues to present us with unexpected challenges. Instead of fearing these curveballs, approach them with a calm and collected mindset,” said Christina McKissick, GSC fall class of 2023 representative, during her invocation speech. “Remember, you possess the wisdom and knowledge to tackle any problem that comes your way. Just as you conquered your finals last week, you have the resilience and determination to triumph over any hurdle that life throws at you.”
Following the morning commencement ceremony, the Nursing Pinning Ceremony was held to honor the Fall 2023 graduates from The School of NHNS. Historians trace the tradition of the nursing pin back to the Crusades of the 12th century when a group of knights tended to and cared for injured crusaders. In the 1860s, Florence Nightingale was honored with the Red Cross of St. George for her selfless care of the injured soldiers during the Crimean War. She believed in recognition and prompted the idea of presenting a medal of excellence to her hardest working nursing graduates. By 1916, it became standard in the United States to award each nursing graduate with a pin during a special ceremony.
