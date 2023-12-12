SPALDING SHERIFF DARRELL DIX ON OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

The suspect involved in the December 9, 2023; officer involved shooting has been identified as 23-year-old Michael Cobb Jr. of Augusta. Deputies responded to a residence located at 431 Lakeview St. to a disturbance with shots fired. According to the three victims located inside the residence, Cobb began brandishing a handgun while he was inside the residence before firing shots inside. As he exited, he fired additional shots with two handguns at the occupied residence and at a vehicle that was attempting to flee from the shooting. Cobb was located later while he was on foot in the same neighborhood. When ordered to stop he fled from deputies. As deputies pursued, he attempted to reenter the still occupied residence he had shot in and at. There was a confrontation outside the residence and Cobb refused to obey multiple verbal commands. As he reached the porch to regain entry, he was shot. Deputies immediately called for medical help and rendered aid including sealing wounds and CPR, however, Cobb succumbed to his injuries. The incident was captured on body-camera. At the time he was shot, Cobb was out on bond, and had been indicted for aggravated assault, and false imprisonment. He was on active probation for aggravated assault and had active warrants out for his arrest for another aggravated assault involving a firearm after he fired shots at a person in Richmond County. The deputy involved in the shooting, Lt. Michael Story, 39 years of age, was not injured. Storey has been with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office since 2012 after serving in the United States Marine Corps stationed at Camp David. He also served a tour of duty in Iraq before being honorably discharged. He is a team leader on the SCSO SWAT Team. He is currently on administrative leave per our policy. The GBI is conducting the investigation into the shooting.
