VOTE URMC!!!

Upson Regional Medical Center is thrilled to announce that it has been nominated as one of Soliant’s Most Beautiful Hospital candidates. URMC is the only Georgia hospital in the running for the nation-wide recognition.
Soliant opened nominations for the contest on June 15, 2023, beginning their search to find the hospital in the United States that proves that beauty is more than skin deep. The characteristics that make a hospital beautiful consist of not only external facades, but also internal qualities that enhance the patient experience.
The goal of the nationwide Most Beautiful Hospital Contest is to recognize the hard work that hospitals put forth in order to create a warm and healing environment for their patients, as well as the opportunity to grow and develop for its staff.
According to Upson Regional Medical Center Marketing Director Jessica Hudson, “While we have recently made improvements and additions to our service lines and exterior facade, in my opinion what truly makes our hospital beautiful is the people that we employee and the patients that we serve. We are fortunate to have leadership in place that encourages development and growth, both internally and externally. There is not a morning that goes by that patients, visitors, and employees alike are not greeted with a friendly smile and enthusiastic hello when entering our facility. We are comprised of a diverse community which gives URMC a unique hometown feel that you cannot experience in larger hospitals. We truly care and it shows in our actions and care for our patients.”
Voting is now open for the Most Beautiful Hospital Contest through Thursday, July 27, 2023. Multiple votes may be cast until voting closes. Please visit https://www.soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest/vote/ in order to cast your votes.
To learn more about Upson Regional Medical Center and the services offered, visit, urmc.org and follow Upson Regional Medical Center on Facebook and Instagram.
