GORDON SARGENT SELECTED FOR WALKER CUP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt men’s golf student-athlete Gordon Sargent has been selected to represent the United States at the 49th Walker Cup Match it was announced on Thursday.
Sargent—who received an automatic invitation to the squad as the top-rated player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings—will be representing his country for a second time this summer after going 3-0-1 to help the U.S. to a victory at the Arnold Palmer Cup two weeks ago. The Walker Cup will be played at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, Sept. 2-3 and include 18 singles and eight foursomes matches.
No comments:
Post a Comment