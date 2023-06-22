Thomaston's Dr. John H. Carter Honored

Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, awarded Dr. John H. Carter "The Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award." The award serves as the highest honor given on the state level to any citizen and affords the recipient every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador from the state of Georgia in travels to other states and nations beyond the United States.
This recognition was awarded based on Dr. Carter’s advocacy and goodwill contributions to the state of Georgia and the nation.
Georgia State Representative El-Mahdi E. Holly presented Dr. Carter with the honor as part of the Upward Development Corporation’s Juneteenth Celebration.
