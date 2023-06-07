Armed Robbery Spalding County

On Sunday June 5th, 2023, at approximately 9:19pm, Spalding County deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 3430 Jackson Road, in reference to an armed robbery in progress. Information provided to responding deputies indicated that 3 subjects had entered the store and that one of the subjects was armed with a handgun.
Prior to the deputy’s arrival, the three suspects exited the store and entered an awaiting getaway vehicle being driven by a fourth suspect. The vehicle then left and travelled toward Henry County.
According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “When the suspects entered the store one of them produced a firearm and began making threats, a second suspect physically grabbed the cashier, the third served as a lookout while the fourth suspect waited in the getaway car. All these things occurred while customers were still inside the store. No shots were fired during the event and the cashier was shaken but not injured. There is no doubt that the suspects coordinated and planned their crime but failed in its execution.”
Spalding deputies placed a lookout on the vehicle and notified jurisdictions in the area. A Locust Grove Police Officer spotted the vehicle, attempted to stop it. The vehicle pulled into a driveway, and two of the occupants fled from the vehicle on foot into the nearby woods. Other responding Locust Grove officers were able to track and locate one of the fleeing suspects and took him into custody. The two that remained in the vehicle were also taken into custody without incident.
A stolen pistol utilized by one of the subjects was located inside the vehicle along with the clothing and ski-masks worn by the perpetrators during the robbery.
The following subjects have been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery:
Tierra Davis B/F 27, of Atlanta Georgia
-Armed Robbery
-Driving while license Suspended
Jerico Williams B/M 23, of Atlanta Georgia
-Armed Robbery
-Aggravated Assault
-Kidnapping
-False imprisonment
-Possession of a Stolen Firearm
-Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Demarcus Timmons B/M 21, of Atlanta Georgia
-Armed Robbery
-False Imprisonment
-Kidnapping
“Around here there are a lot of people that are armed if they need to go out at that time of night. I don’t know how these guys do it in Atlanta, but robbing a store around here with customers inside at that time of night is a stupid thing for someone to try. The suspects are lucky that they had the opportunity to be captured and not the opportunity to be autopsied.”
“I would like to thank the officers from Locust Grove PD that helped locate and capture these violent criminals. Based on the nature of the crime and what we’ve learned about the suspects since then, we anticipate more charges and further arrests in this matter. We are actively working to identify the fourth suspect and feel confident with the leads that have been developed on his identity.”
