Two people are dead after a double-overdose in Crawford County.

According to Roberta Police Chief Ty Matthews it all started just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon with a report of an unresponsive person at the Roberta Inn.
They found a man and woman dead with two of their little girls with them. The children were OK.
The chief says they suspect an accidental fentanyl overdose.
The adults are identified as 28-year-old Jason Buchanan and 30-year-old Heather Harris.
The GBI is looking into the deaths. It could take months to get the final toxicology results in.
