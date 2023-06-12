Upson Regional Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Pillai

Upson Regional Medical Center is proud to welcome Interventional Cardiologist Rajeev Pillai, M.D., to Upson Cardiology. Dr. Pillai will be a valuable addition to the Upson Regional Interventional Cardiac Cath Lab that has been in operation since December 2020, providing the ability to perform procedures to treat more complex heart conditions, including emergency treatment of many heart attacks.
Dr. Pillai comes to Upson Regional from Chesapeake Regional Healthcare in Virginia where he served as medical director of the PCI program. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Interventional Cardiology, and Cardiovascular Disease. He has been performing high volume coronary interventional procedures since 2008. Dr. Pillai trained at India’s prestigious Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology and continued his medical training in the United States at the State University of New York at Buffalo, where he was named Chief Resident. Dr. Pillai was awarded fellowships in Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology. His previous successes include establishing successful STEMI programs in Virginia and Pennsylvania, serving as medical director for both programs. Sue Mangum, Upson Regional Medical Center Director of Cardiology and Imaging Services, expressed “Dr. Pillai brings vast knowledge and experience that will serve as a great addition to the Interventional Cath Lab. We are excited to work with him, along with our other cardiology providers, to continue to expand our ability to provide lifesaving services to patients in our community.”
Upson Cardiology is located at 612 W. Gordon St. (Suite C). For appointments, call 706-646-5712.
