Two Arrested After Reynolds Police Stop

A routine traffic stop conducted by Corporal Sean Humphrey and Officer Stanton Forsyth of the Reynolds Police Department resulted in the arrest of two individuals with active warrants. The arrests were made after the officers observed a vehicle speeding at 80 MPH in a 60 MPH zone while patrolling the City of Reynolds.
Upon approaching the vehicle and engaging with the driver, Corporal Humphrey detected the odor of marijuana emanating from inside the car. Further investigation revealed that one of the passengers, a 21-year-old from Atlanta, had active warrants for one felony count of Forgery and four misdemeanor counts of forgery, all issued by the Atlanta Police Department. The second passenger, also a 21-year-old from Atlanta, had active warrants for loitering and prowling, issued by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
Subsequent to the search of the vehicle, the second individual was found to be in possession of THC dab oil, marijuana weighing less than an ounce, and drug-related objects. Both individuals were apprehended based on the warrants from the respective agencies and the additional charges listed, including forgery and drug possession.
