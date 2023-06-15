UL is Excepting Registration for The NJROTC Program

The Upson-Lee NJROTC will be conducting a Freshman Orientation / Summer Camp starting on Monday 07/17/2023 thru Thursday 07/20/2023. The camp will be held at Upson-Lee High School NJROTC facilities. It will start at 8:00 AM and will end at 12 Noon. Lunch will be provided free of charge. This camp is open to newly arriving Upson-Lee High School freshmen who have an interest in the NJROTC program. Please contact Upson-Lee NJROTC at (706) 647-6475 for registration information.
