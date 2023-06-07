US CONGRESSMAN DREW FERGUSON REPORTS FROM WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Social Security Drew Ferguson (GA-03) and full Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) today released statements following passage of H.R. 3784, the Improving Social Security’s Service to Victims of Identity Theft Act, by the Ways and Means Committee:
“The American people deserve a quick response from government agencies when they are the victims of identity theft – but unfortunately that’s not the case,” said Social Security Subcommittee Chairman Drew Ferguson. “The last thing someone needs when they’re trying to resolve an identity theft issue is bureaucracy getting in the way. Resolving an issue related to identity theft can be a long and complex ordeal, placing additional burdens on victims, and extending the time fraudsters have to misuse the personal information of their victims. The Improving Social Security’s Service to Victims of Identity Theft Act would address this by streamlining the process to a single point of contact at the Social Security Administration to help folks resolve their issue more efficiently. I’m proud to see this bill pass out of the Ways and Means Committee, and I encourage quick passage of this important legislation on the House floor.”
“Just last month, the Social Security Subcommittee held a hearing where a witness testified about her difficulty navigating the Social Security Administration’s confusing bureaucracy,” said Chairman Jason Smith. “Streamlining this agency by providing Americans with a single point of contact at the Social Security Administration to rectify misuse of their Social Security numbers is as common sense as it gets and will provide peace of mind to millions of families. Resolving an issue related to identity theft is hard enough as is, the government shouldn’t make it any harder. That’s why I am proud to support this legislation from Representatives Ferguson and Larson, the Improving Social Security’s Service to Victims of Identity Theft Act, that removes additional red tape.”
