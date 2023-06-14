At 2:40pm, Troopers were dispatched to investigate a UTV crash with a 2-year-old trapped on George Smith RD and Carl Mathis Rd in Talbot Co. A UTV was traveling east on George Smith RD. Vehicle #1 failed to maintain its lane and went into the southbound shoulder of George Smith Rd. Driver #1 overcorrected, and the UTV overturned onto its passenger side. The female passenger was ejected and trapped underneath the UTV. The passenger succumbed to her injuries at the scene. SCRT D is assisting with the investigation
No comments:
Post a Comment