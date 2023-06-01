Thursday, June 1, 2023

GORDON STATE'S NEW INTERIM PRESIDENT ARRIVES

BARNESVILLE, Ga. – Effective May 30, 2023, University System of Georgia (USG) Chancellor Sonny Perdue named Dr. Donald J. Green to assume interim presidency responsibilities at Gordon State College. 

Dr. Donald J. Green
Green will move forward by focusing on three key areas including strategic recruitment efforts, retention and increasing graduation rates. As part of these key-focused efforts in enhancing the tapestry of GSC’s culture, Green will work with faculty to identify high demand degree programs that best serve the economy of central Georgia. He will also assist families in identifying strategies to reduce or eliminate debt in the pursuit of a college degree and promote GSC as a high-quality and affordable producer of professionals serving the local and state-wide labor market. Green, a student-focused leader, will put special emphasis on those first three weeks of arrival for the incoming new Highlanders. “As always, GSC faculty and staff will play a pivotal role in ensuring that students are successful in accomplishing that goal through great instruction, clear academic advising, career services and scholarship assistance creating continuity from entry to graduation,” Green said. Green will implement The Highlander Graduation Message that’ll serve as the core framework for the student’s academic journey. With this customized message, students will develop a deeper understanding of their purpose at GSC and affirmation that they’ll cross the finish line to graduation. Green’s career in higher education with leadership experience spans 27 years where seven of those years were served within the USG. Most recently Green served as president of Point Park University in Pittsburgh. Prior to joining Point Park in 2021, he served as president of the university system’s Georgia Highlands College (GHC) where he oversaw initiatives and strategic planning that led to higher retention rates and significant enrollment growth. In a press release from USG about Green’s new position at GSC, it was said Green also expanded GHC’s degree offerings with multiple associate and bachelor’s degrees to meet the needs of rapidly growing career fields. Green’s leadership helped increase GHC’s economic impact to over $181 million. 

In 2020, Green was one of 13 college presidents across the country who received the Phi Beta Kappa Shirley B. Gordon award for outstanding work in support of student success.

