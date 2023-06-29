UPDATE ON SPALDING CO MURDER

On Friday June 23rd, 2023, at approximately 2:40am, Deputies from the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Division responded to the intersection Teamon Road and Church Road in reference to a subject who had been shot. Once on scene, Deputies located a male subject identified as 18 y/o Dallas Johnson who had been shot and had succumbed to his injures. Deputies immediately secured the crime scene and began searching for witnesses. Criminal Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators, and representatives from Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder’s Office, responded to the scene and began the investigation into Johnson’s death. Sheriff Darrell Dix, “The information gathered shows that Carmello Miller, Jarvis Ard, Jonathan Morales, and Dallas Johnson, were in the process of breaking into multiple cars in that area. They were fleeing the area on foot from one of the autos that they entered when Miller, who was armed with a handgun, fired his weapon, and Johnson was struck by the round he fired. “After the shooting occurred, Miller, Ard and Morales loaded Johnson into a vehicle and drove him to Ard’s residence on Old Atlanta Road. When they arrived at the residence, 911 was called, but prior to the arrival of any first responders, Miller re-entered the vehicle with Johnson’s body still inside, drove it from the house into the parking lot of a nearby church, where he abandoned Johnson and the car in an effort to draw attention away from the residence. The Deputies and other First Responders found Johnson deceased where he and the car had been left.” “We believe we located the place where the gunshot was fired that struck Johnson, and a shell casing and projectile have been recovered. Investigators also recovered a weapon that is believed to be the one used to shoot Johnson, along with video footage from the area. The evidence we recovered combined with witness statements and video footage corroborates what we learned during the investigation.” The following suspects have been charged in connection with the death of Dallas Johnson and the other crimes: Karmello Miller, 18, of Morrow: - Malice Murder - Felony Murder - Aggravated Assault (4 Counts) - Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (8 Counts) - Entering an Auto (8 Counts) - Criminal Damage to Property - 1 st Degree - Tampering with Evidence Jonathan Morales 18, of Griffin: -Entering Auto (8 Counts) Jarvis Ard, 18, of Jonesboro, is currently wanted on outstanding warrants for eight (8) counts of Entering an Auto as it relates to this crime. “As of right now, this investigation is still moving forward. Miller, and Morales, are both in custody at the Spalding County Jail and are being held without bond..
