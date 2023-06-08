TPD UPDATE ON NORTHSIDE SHOOTING INCIDENT

It was first reported that the child in the back of the truck was female, but later determined that the child was a male:
On Tuesday, 06/06/2023, at approximately 4:45 p.m., TPD officers responded to La Fiesta in response to a gun shot and vehicles fleeing the scene. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainant, David Waters, who advised that when he arrived at La Fiesta, a group of teenagers had been arguing in the parking lot, one of them had fired a gun, and a bullet had struck the rear window of his pickup truck where his 4-year-old son was sitting in his car seat. The child was unharmed, but Waters was (rightfully) upset.
TPD officers stopped one of the vehicles near the square and detained the three teenagers inside. Two other teenagers involved in the incident were identified using the Flock camera system and detained in Zebulon, GA. One other teenager involved in the incident drove to TPD Headquarters willingly. All six teenagers were questioned at TPD Headquarters. These teenagers are identified as Caleb Ogletree (19) and Josiah Vaughn (19) of Zebulon, Riley Hendrix (18) of Manchester, Aleigha Nasdeo (17) of Warm Springs, Adrianna Scavette (18) of Molena, and Jameze Ross (17) of Manchester, GA.
After questioning, it was determined that Josiah Vaughn had accidentally fired his .45 handgun while showing it off to Riley Hendrix inside the back of Caleb Ogletree’s car. The teens had then panicked and fled the scene in different directions, making it appear to bystanders as if they were fleeing from an intentional shooting. A bullet exit hole was located in the rear driver’s side door of the car.
Josiah Vaughn was arrested on charges of reckless conduct and criminal trespass (damage to property). The other teens were released after questioning.
