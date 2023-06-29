UPSON EMA DIRECTOR MARTHA ANNE MCCARTY RETIRING

It has been a privilege and a pleasure to serve Upson County and her communities for 10 ½ years as Emergency Management Director. I strived to continue the legacy that Billy Mitcham established with this agency, maintaining and enhancing the level of service to the citizens of Upson County through grant procurements and budget expenditures. Our siren network has grown from 12 to 31, with 2 more awaiting grant awards. Notification of severe weather events now utilizes a number of avenues to get the word out. Personnel have received specialized training, and state of the art equipment has been acquired to make rescue responses easier, quicker and safer. I cannot say enough about the volunteers that make EMA what it is. I could not have accomplished what has been done in the last 10 ½ years without their dedication, support and hard work.
It’s time for a younger generation with new aspirations to take the helm and keep EMA evolving into bigger and better things. I trust that the leaders forthcoming will do just that, and I’ll remain available to assist in any way that I can.
