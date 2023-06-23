Teen Found Dead In Parking Lot Of Spalding County Church

At approximately 2:40am this morning, Spalding County deputies responded to Sunnyside Baptist Church in reference to a gunshot victim being found in the parking lot. Once on scene, Deputies located the victim, who was identified as 18 y/o Dallas Johnson, had been shot and had succumbed to his injuries.
According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “deputies immediately secured the scene and began searching for witnesses. Investigators from multiple divisions of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, SCSO Crime Scene Investigators, and representatives from District Attorney Marie Broder’s Office responded to begin the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death.”
“Right now, we have a suspect in custody, and there is no indication that there is any threat to the public regarding this incident. The investigation is on-going and further information will be provided as it progresses.”
