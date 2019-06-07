WASTEWATER SPILL CITY OF THOMASTON

Public Notification
Sanitary Sewer Overflow at Collection System
Walmart Lift Station Force Main
County: Upson
Date of Release: 6/06/2019
Contact Person: Brian Kelly
Phone: 706-646-8031
Mailing Address: 340 N Center Street
City: Thomaston
Zip: 30286
On June 6th, ESG was checking the force main behind the Walmart department store due to low flows at Town Branch wastewater plant. After investigating, we found the pipe leaving the Walmart lift station was compromised, allowing sewage to leak when the pumps were running. The leak was found at 10:00 am. We shut the lift station down and started the repairs. We were able to get the leak stopped at 4:00 pm when the force main was repaired. The station was brought back on line at approximately 5:30 pm. There was a release of 50 gallons per minute for 70 minutes for a total of 3,500 gallons. The release was due to the pipe having to be cut and fitted for proper repair. When the pipe was cut, the backflow from the force main overcame our pumping capability. We were able to recover approximately 1,000 gallons by pumping into the gravity line feeding Walmart lift station until the station reached full capacity. The release of 2,500 gallons reached a tributary of Potato Creek. A spill notice sign has been posted at the site. Should you have any questions, I can be reached at 706-646-8031.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been notified and the affected area has been treated within the regulations of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the above listed contact persons.
