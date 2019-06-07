THOMASTON P.D. DRUG SALES CONSPIRACY

November 2018 Home invasion/Homicide at 224 Fourth Ave., Thomaston, Georgia leads to multiple drug indictments and arrests by the Thomaston Police Department.
On Monday, November 26, 2018 Officers from the Thomaston Police Department responded to 224 Fourth Ave. SE, Thomaston, Georgia in reference to a violent home invasion. When officers entered the residence they made contact with a female victim, Joyce Earles and her husband, Stephen Earles who was on the floor unconscious and severely beaten. Mrs. Earles also had visible injuries from being assaulted. Both subjects were transported to the Upson Regional Medical Center for treatment where Mr. Earles was later transport to Macon for further treatment where he expired two days later as result of his injuries. According to Mrs. Earles two unknown subjects broke into the residence at which time they were assaulted. The initial investigation would indicate that this was a robbery attempt. As the case turned to a homicide investigation that continued into 2019 and is still unsolved, it was determined that the initial home invasion was a robbery attempt resulting from illegal drug activity being conducted by Mrs. Earles at 224 Fourth Ave., Thomaston, Georgia. During the months to follow the investigation lead to numerous amounts of evidence indicating that Mrs. Earles was conspiring with multiple suspects in an illegal drug operation in which she was illegally buying and selling controlled substances. This information and evidence lead to a special presentment to the Upson County Grand Jury in May of 2019 by TPD investigators at which time nine individuals were indicted for conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and or using a telecommunication device to facilitate a drug transaction all violations of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act. Based on the indictments, the following individuals where issued felony bench warrants for their arrests:
- Joyce Earles
- William Haege, Jr.
- Ryan Joiner
- Michael Paul Clark
- Michelle Clark Wright
- Neely Lynn Spratlin
- Jeanette Hoyal
- Heath Edward Warmack
- Cody James Butler
As of the time of this release all the suspects have been arrested with the exception of Ryan Joiner and Heath Warmack. Anyone with information as to their whereabouts should call the Thomaston police Department at 706-647-5455.
