UPSON CO. CONSOLIDATION OF WASTE & WATER DEPARMENT
Monday, June 24, 2019 PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE UPSON COUNTY ANNOUNCES THE CONSOLIDATION OF THE WASTE DEPARTMENT AND WATER DEPARTMENT THOMASTON, GA - Chairman Norman Allen and the Upson County Board of Commissioners are pleased to announce the consolidation of the Waste Department and Water Department to a Utility Department. Effective Thursday, July 18, 2019, the County will be accepting Waste and Water Payments in one location. The payments will be accepted at the current Water Department at 605 West Gordon Street. We will continue accepting payments only at the Waste Department 106 East Lee Street, until August 30, 2019. The Board of Commissioner continues to look for ways to eliminate duplications of processes, to create efficiencies and find cost savings. The citizens who receive both services will now only receive one utility bill. We look forward to continue serving the citizens of Upson County!
