CREDITS COMING FOR GA. POWER CUSTOMERS

ATLANTA – June 4, 2019 – The second of three credits associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 will be applied directly to Georgia Power customers’ bills in June. These credits are a result of the reduction in Georgia Power’s federal corporate tax rate from 35% down to 21%.
Georgia Power customers will receive the credit based upon energy consumption from September 2018 through April 2019. The typical residential customer using an average of 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would receive a credit of approximately $18 on their June Georgia Power bill. The actual amount of the credit will vary based on a customer’s specific energy usage.
No comments:
Post a Comment