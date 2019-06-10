HAPPY BIRTHDAY SILVERTOWN, 90 YEARS OLD

90 years ago , in June of 1929, Silvertown Historic Community, a mill village was built to serve Martha Mills employees, became incorporate. It was later annexed by the city of Thomaston in 1958.
Happy 90th Birthday Silvertown!
Thomaston Upson Landmark Legacy (TULL) will be celebrating on June 29, Saturday by giving away FREE
Ice-cream cones & lemonade to our community from 11:00-1:00pm at the entryway of Silvertown. Adjacent to the tennis& Pickleball courts located @ The Greatest Generation Memorial Pa
No comments:
Post a Comment