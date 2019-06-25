AIRMAN KENNETH STAHL OF MEANSVILLE

Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Erica Gardner





Airman Kenneth Stahl is a naval aircrewman (avionics) serving with Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, a versatile command capable of providing maintenance training, centralized student management and support to E-6B Mercury aviation squadrons consisting of VQ-3 and VQ-4 in the execution of their training responsibilities.



Stahl is responsible for maintaining the aircraft and providing a nuclear deterrence for our country.



Stahl credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Meansville.



“I learned to always try my best and to persevere through the toughest times,” said Stahl. “My high school football coach taught me to always be honest, show up on time and he always pushed me to do better.”



The mission stems from the original 1961 Cold War order known as ‘Take Charge and Move Out!’ Adapted as TACAMO and now the command’s nickname, today, the men and women of TACAMO continue to provide a survivable communication link between national decision makers and the nation’s nuclear weapons.



The commander-in-chief issues orders to members of the military who operate nuclear weapons aboard submarines, aircraft or in land-based missile silos. Sailors aboard TACAMO E-6 Mercury aircraft provide the one-of-a-kind and most-survivable communication needed for this critical mission.



“The command is very family oriented and everyone has your back,” said Stahl.



The Navy's presence aboard an Air Force base in the middle of America may seem like an odd location given its distance from any ocean; however, the central location allows for the deployment of aircraft to both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico on a moment’s notice. This quick response is key to the success of the nuclear deterrence mission.



“Just knowing that I'm doing something to protect our country,” said Stahl.



Sailors serving from America’s heartland take pride in the vital mission they support as well as the nuclear deterrence they help provide.



“My father was in the Navy and I wanted to follow in his footsteps,” said Stahl. “It also means a lot to protect my family and friends.”

