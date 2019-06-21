STUDENT SERVICE CENTER OPEN AT GORDON ST. COLLEGE

Student Service Center Officially Opens
Gordon State College officially opened its newest campus addition this week with a ribbon cutting celebration and tour of the Student Services Center.
The 11,271 square-foot building at the corner of College Drive and Spencer Street, features desktop and laptop computer stations, a waiting room for parents and a meeting room that can accommodate seating for 60 or used for events that require open space. Sliding glass partitions offer privacy while still allowing natural light and an open feel.
The Center will house admissions, financial aid, and personnel from the bursar’s office who will handle student accounts.
The University System of Georgia Board of Regents allocated funding for the $3 million project from its minor capital projects budget.
The building was designed by JMA Architecture, Interiors, Planning, Perry, Ga. Benning Construction Company, Atlanta, was in charge of construction.
