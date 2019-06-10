TRISTIN ENGLISH DRAFTED BY DIAMONDBACKS

Georgia Tech baseball star Tristin English was drafted in the third round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Tristin English’s dreams of being a professional baseball player is one step closer. On Tuesday, in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks selects Tristin English with the 93rd overall pick.
English, a three-time first team All ACC member was the first Jacket to be drafted in the 2019 MLB Draft.
The two-way star for the Jackets had a tremendous junior season that pushed him up draft boards across the league and his NCAA regional performance only raised eyebrows more.
This season, English hit .346/.427/.710 in 214 at bats. He hit 18 home runs on the season while driving in 71 base runners. English performed well on the mound as well for the Jackets in 2019, going 3-0 with a 3.70 ERA over 15 appearances.
No comments:
Post a Comment