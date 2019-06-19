STATE REP KEN PULLIN HONORS COM. POWERS

ATLANTA – State Representative Ken Pullin (R-Zebulon) requests that flags located throughout Pike County be lowered and flown at half-staff in honor of the late Pike CountyCommissioner Marvin T. “Tommy” Powers, who passed away on Tuesday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 83.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Commissioner Powers, a valued member of his community,” said Rep. Pullin. “My wife, Shelby, and I are keeping the Powers family and the Pike County community in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Commissioner Powers was born on November 20, 1935, in Union Point, son of the late Samuel Felton Powers and the late Beulah Mae Gossett Powers. His family moved to Pike County when he was in the first grade. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War. He was self-employed for many years, having operated Powers Country Store, Powers Superette, and Seven Oaks Restaurant. He served as Pike County Coroner for eight years and was serving his fourth term as Pike County Commissioner at the time of his passing. Commissioner Powers was a long time member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church and Oak Hill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Essie Mae Martin, and brothers, Sam and Tyler Powers.
Commissioner Powers is survived by his wife of 63 years, Charlotte Powers; daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Edward Sisson of Griffin; son and daughter-in-law, Gordon and Missy Powers of Meansville; grandchildren, Jared and Luke Sisson, Parker, Carson, Bailey, and Landon Powers; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral services for Commissioner Powers will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Baptist Church. The burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
No comments:
Post a Comment