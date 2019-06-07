Friday, June 7, 2019
UPSON CO. COMMISSIONERS JUNE 11TH AGENDA
UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS 6:00 P.M. – Regular Commission Meeting City/County Meeting Room –June 11, 2019 AGENDA I. CALL TO ORDER Chairman Norman Allen II. INVOCATION III. PUBLIC HEARING Concepts, Inc., representing Southern Communications Services, Inc. d/b/a/ Southern Linc has requested a special exception (SPX2019-03) for a new 400 ft tall, telecommunications tower. The 10,000 property under consideration, to be leased from Robert C. and Sandra L. Shetler, is located off Allen and Florette Roads and is more referred to as being in Land Lots 300 and 312 of the 1st Land District and found on Tax Map 089 Parcel 094C. The SPX2019-04 applicant is Brenda G. Gassett of Yatesville, Georgia. Ms Gassett has requested a special exception for a 1,000 sf, family cemetery to be located at 5744 Yatesville Hwy/SR 74. The A-R-zoned property is more referred to as being in Land Lot 194 of the 11th Land District and found on Tax Map 112 Parcel 004. The SPX2019-06 applicant is Charles Harper of Thomaston, Georgia. Mr. Harper has requested a special exception for a temporary housing RV, while he constructs his home. The A-R-zoned property is located at 321 Charlie Jones Road and, is more referred to as being in Land Lot 125 of the 15th Land District and found on Tax Map 021 Parcel 01B. IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS Speakers must state their names and address, and must direct all comments to the Board Chair. Any questions must be put in writing and submitted to the Clerk or the Commissioner over your jurisdiction. V. CONSENT AGENDA a. Regular Meeting Minutes May 28, 2019 b. Approval of vehicle purchase for Extension Office and County Work Crew c. Approval of a Tax Sale resolution d. Approval of properties for the August tax sale e. Approval of a Resolution for a sub-committee for Water Waste Water for Service Delivery Strategy VI. NEW BUSINESS f. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comments g. Discussion of surplus of real property
