GRIFFIN CHILD KILLED BY WRONG WAY DRIVER

On Sunday, June 9, 2019, Henry County First Responders were dispatched to an accident with injuries involving a wrong way driver on Hwy 19/41 just North of Circle Drive in Hampton. The accident involved three vehicles and resulted in one fatality. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a White Ford F-150 traveling the wrong way northbound in the southbound lanes of travel of Hwy 19/41 collided with two southbound vehicles, being a red Mitsubishi Galant and a Black Chevy Suburban. All three drivers of the vehicles and three passengers of the Chevy Suburban were transported to area hospitals. Jacie Webb, 12 years of age, Griffin Georgia, died as a result of her injuries.
