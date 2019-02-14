UPSON S.O. INVESTIGATING CASE OF ANIMAL CRUELTY

NEWS RELEASE FROM SHERIFF DAN KILGORE
On Thursday February 14, 2019 Upson Sheriff’s Deputies and Upson Animal Control officers responded to 1178 Atwater Rd, Thomaston, in reference to an animal cruelty investigation. A total of 29 cats and 17 dogs were seized from the location and placed at the Upson Animal Shelter.
Nine dogs and 24 cats were found to be living inside the residence in extremelyunsanitary conditions. The animals were watered and fed; however, there was an extreme amount of animal feces and urine covering the entire floor throughout the residence.
Seven dogs were found in a pen outside the residence. The pen was also filthy and there was no water present for the dogs.
Five cats were located in a pen outside the residence. They had food and water; but, were living in an extreme amount of animal excrement.
Two females, a mother and daughter, who reside at the address claimed responsibility for the animals. Both are expected to be charged with Cruelty to animals as the investigation progresses.
Upson County has served notice to both females that the residence is unsuitable for human inhabitation.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
February 14, 2019
