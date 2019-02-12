UL'S TRAVON WALKER PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Macon Touchdown Club Annual Spring Jamboree Award Winners
Posted on February 5th, 2019 by bryant
Filed Under: POTW, Weekly Update
These players will be receiving awards at our Annual Spring Jamboree on February 18th.
Super Seven Players of the Year
Sergio Allen Peach County High School
Justin Harris Peach County High School
Amarius Mims Bleckley County High School
Keilyn Tyus Lamar County High School
Zykeivous Walker Schley County High School
Daijon Edwards Colquitt County High School
Elmo A. Richardson Player of the Year
Travon Walker Upson Lee High School
State Coach of the Year
Dean Fabrizio Lee County High School
Ortho Georgia Back of the Year
J.T. Hartage Mary Persons High School
Ortho Georgia/Bill Turner Co-Lineman of the Year
Marquez Baxter Southwest High School
Ortho Georgia/Bill Turner Co-Lineman of the Year
Trey Bonner Jones County High School
Ortho Georgia Special Teams Player of the Year
Adam Musolf Tattnall Square Academy
Marvin Davis Coach of the Year
Sheddrick Risper Westside High School
Bobby Gene Sanders Memorial Scholarship Awards
Micha Hattaway Mount de Sales Academy
Will Ware First Presbyterian Day School
Xavier Darden Central High School
McKinley Thompson Stratford Acaedemy
Jonathan Siegel Stratford Academy
David Miles Morris Tattnall Square Academy
Macon Touchdown Club Annual Spring Jamboree, February 18, 2019
Posted on January 9th, 2019 by bryant
Filed Under: Guest Speakers, Weekly Update
On Monday night, February 18th, the Macon Touchdown Club will be holding its annual Spring Jamboree.
We are fortunate to have University of Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart as our feature speaker this year.
As always, we will meet at The Methodist Home For Children, in The Rumford Center. The address is 304 Pierce Avenue, and the meeting begins at 6:00 pm.
Guest Fee is $40.00, and includes dinner, club activities, recognition of local and state high school athletes, recognition of local and state high school coaches, and the speaker.
Tickets can be picked up at U Park Em U Sell Em, located at 3306 Vineville Avenue, between the hours of 9:30AM and 6:00PM starting on Monday, February 4th. Tickets will be sold as first come, first serve.
Purchase your tickets from Russ
