UL'S TRAVON WALKER PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Macon Touchdown Club Annual Spring Jamboree Award Winners

These players will be receiving awards at our Annual Spring Jamboree on February 18th.
Super Seven Players of the Year
Sergio Allen                            Peach County High School
Justin Harris                            Peach County High School
Amarius Mims                         Bleckley County High School
Keilyn Tyus                              Lamar County High School
Zykeivous Walker                   Schley County High School
Daijon Edwards                      Colquitt County High School
Elmo A. Richardson Player of the Year
Travon Walker                        Upson Lee High School
State Coach of the Year
Dean Fabrizio                         Lee County High School

Ortho Georgia Back of the Year
J.T. Hartage                             Mary Persons High School
Ortho Georgia/Bill Turner Co-Lineman of the Year
Marquez Baxter                      Southwest High School
Ortho Georgia/Bill Turner Co-Lineman of the Year
Trey Bonner                            Jones County High School
Ortho Georgia Special Teams Player of the Year
Adam Musolf                          Tattnall Square Academy
Marvin Davis Coach of the Year
Sheddrick Risper                     Westside High School

Bobby Gene Sanders Memorial Scholarship Awards
Micha  Hattaway                    Mount de Sales Academy
Will Ware                                First Presbyterian Day School
Xavier Darden                         Central High School
McKinley Thompson              Stratford Acaedemy
Jonathan Siegel                      Stratford Academy
David Miles Morris                 Tattnall Square Academy
Macon Touchdown Club Annual Spring Jamboree, February 18, 2019

On Monday night, February 18th, the Macon Touchdown Club will be holding its annual Spring Jamboree.
We are fortunate to have University of Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart as our feature speaker this year.
As always, we will meet at The Methodist Home For Children, in The Rumford Center. The address is 304 Pierce Avenue, and the meeting begins at 6:00 pm.
Guest Fee is $40.00, and includes dinner, club activities, recognition of local and state high school athletes, recognition of local and state high school coaches, and the speaker.
Tickets can be picked up at U Park Em U Sell Em, located at 3306 Vineville Avenue, between the hours of 9:30AM and 6:00PM starting on Monday, February 4th. Tickets will be sold as first come, first serve.
Purchase your tickets from Russ
