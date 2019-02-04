SWAT TEAM AT THE UPSON CO. COURTHOUSE MONDAY

NEWS RELASE - Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore
On Monday February 4, 2019 a preliminary hearing and bond hearing was held at the Upson County Courthouse in the Cameron Jones murder case. Jones is charged with the December 2018 murder of Roderick Crawford, of Barnesville, and is being held in the Clayton County Jail.
Late last week Clayton County Sheriff’s officials discovered a plot for Jones to escape during transport to this morning’s hearing. Jones was soliciting an unnamed individual to shoot the transporting deputies in the head in order for him to escape.
Sheriff Victor Hill notified me of the threat and offered his S.W.A.T team as a resource. Both agencies worked together to formulate and execute a plan that assured the safety of all law enforcement officers, court personnel and the public.
I extend my thanks to Sheriff Hill on a job well done.
This case is active and ongoing.
