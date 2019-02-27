ULHS TEACHER DONNA ANDREWS WINS $10,000

ULHS Teacher Mrs. Donelan (Donna) Andrews Wins $10,000 and ULHS Receives a $5,000 Donation
ST. PETERSBURG Fla. February 27, 2019 — Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, understands most travelers don’t read their policy documentation. In an effort to highlight the importance of reading a policy from start to finish, Squaremouth hosted a top-secret national contest that ended in a $30,000 payout.
Squaremouth launched the Pays to Read contest on February 11, 2019, with the aim of rewarding $10,000 to the first person to read through their policy documentation. The contest was slated to last 12 months. If a winner came forward in that time, Squaremouth would give them $10,000, and donate an additional $10,000 to Reading Is Fundamental, a children’s literacy charity. If there wasn’t a winner, Squaremouth would still donate $10,000 to Reading Is Fundamental.
To find the contest winner, Squaremouth hid the contest details in its policy documentation.Much to Squaremouth’s surprise, Mrs. Andrews, a school teacher from Georgia, read her entire policy and claimed the prize in just 23 hours. “When we first spoke with Donelan, her dedication to reading and teaching stood out immediately,” says Squaremouth CEO Chris Harvey. “Her enthusiasm inspired us to make additional donations.”
To honor Andrews’ commitment to her schools, Squaremouth gave an additional $5,000 to each of the schools where she teaches in Georgia: Upson-Lee High School and Lamar County High School. The money will be used to contribute to each of the school’s work-based learning programs and to buy new textbooks.
About The Winner
Mrs. Andrews teaches high school students important life skills as part of Georgia’s work-based learning program, such as work ethic, how to find jobs, and how to interview. One of the skills she emphasizes to all of her classes: the importance of reading contracts.
“Teaching students to read their contracts has always been close to my heart because of my consumer economics background,” Andrews says. “I always read every contract I sign. It really paid off for me this time!”
The prize will fund a special vacation for Andrews and her husband: a trip to Scotland to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary and her upcoming retirement. She applied for retirement through the state of Georgia a week before winning the Pays to Read contest. “We were on the waitlist for the trip of a lifetime to Scotland, and they just called us and said a spot has become available if we want it,” Andrews says. “This will certainly pay for almost all of that trip!”
