AGENDA THOMASTON MAYOR AND COUNCIL

MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL – AGENDA
FEBRUARY 19, 2019 – 7:00 P.M.
City-County Meeting Room, Main Floor, R. E. Lee Building
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge Allegiance to the Flag.
B. Approval of Minutes of February 5, 2019.
C. Adoption of Agenda.
D. Public Comment and Announcements.
E. City Attorney’s Report.
F. Assistant City Clerk’s Report.
G. City Engineer’s Report.
H. City Manager’s Report.
1. Approval of Appointments of Individuals to Serve on the City Committees and Joint Committees – Thomaston Tree Board – Thomaston Zoning Commission – Downtown Development Authority.
2. Downtown Development Authority Oath of Office.
3. Approval of Engineering Professional Services Agreement – Community Development Block Grant.
4. Approval of GEFA Modification Loan CW2017006.
5. Approval of Resolution Amendment No. 3 to Electric Cities of Georgia Intergovernmental Participant Contract – Pole Attachment Services.
I. Other Business.
J. Executive Session.
K. Adjournment.
No comments:
Post a Comment