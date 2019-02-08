Friday, February 8, 2019
SUICIDE AT HIGH FALLS STATE PARK
At approximately 7:22pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle located on Towilaga River Drive, near the Dollar General in High Falls. High Falls State Park Staff reported that the vehicle had been sitting there since approximately 9:30am that morning. The vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, was found unlocked and abandoned. Upon entrance of the vehicle, a suicide note was discovered on the driver’s seat. A search for the individual was conducted of the immediate area with the assistance of Georgia DNR LED Game Wardens, DNR LED Aviation Unit, DNR Search and Rescue teams, Department of Corrections K-9 teams, High Falls State Park staff and Georgia State Patrol Aviation. K-9’s, helicopters and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office drones were utilized in the search. During this time, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jeffrey Scott Kiff, age 53 of Connecticut. His family told Investigators that Kiff had been missing since November 2018 and that they had not spoken with him since January 2019. Agencies continued the search until late into the night with no success of locating Kiff. The search was resumed early Friday morning. Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies located Kiff’s body at approximately 9:41am, cause of death was suicide.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 4:58 PM
