SCTC EMS INSTRUCTOR TONIE BILES NOMINATED

EMS Instructor Tonie Biles Receives EMS Educator of the Year Nomination
Tonie Biles, Emergency Medical Services Instructor at Southern Crescent Technical College, was recently nominated for the 2018 Georgia EMS Educator of the Year Award given by the Georgia Emergency Medical Services Association. This award is presented to an EMS Educator who has contributed significantly to EMS education at the community, regional, and/or state level. This person has gone far above and beyond the call of duty, whether in the direct delivery of patient care or in programs offered to the community that enhance the standing of EMS and/or the education of the public.
This award is bestowed by the Georgia EMS Association whose primary mission is EMS advocacy. This award is open to any currently licensed Georgia Level I, Level II, or Level III EMS Instructor who is involved in providing instruction to EMS professionals and others.
Lynnette McCollough, Emergency Medical Services/Paramedicine Program Coordinator at Southern Crescent Technical College said, “We are delighted that one of our own has been nominated and are certainly wishing her the best as her nomination is considered in comparison to the nominations of the other educator candidates. We have a great program at Southern Crescent Technical College and that shows in our commitment to our students and their success.”
All nominees will be recognized and the winner will be announced on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the 2019 EMS Awards Reception at the Georgia State Capitol.
