STATE CAPITAL UPDATE REP. KEN PULLIN

Tuesday, February 4, marked the start of a very busy fourth week of the 2019 legislative session. The pace of the session is picking up, and this week brought about notable progress as my colleagues and I convened in the House Chamber for four legislative days and voted on the first bills and resolutions of the session. This week, the House passed several pieces of legislation on the House floor, including important measures like the Amended Fiscal Year 2019 budget and an adjournment resolution that sets the legislative calendar for the remainder of the session.
Additionally, I sponsored House Bill 159 for the City of Molena. This will move mayor and city council elections to 4 years instead of 2, which will help save the city money because they won't have to have council elections every year.
