HEAD FOOTBALL COACH ANTONIO ANDREWS LEAVING GRIFFIN HIGH

Coach Antonio Andrews, head coach of the Griffin High School Football program and Griffin High School have mutually agreed to part ways effective February 19, 2019.
“We truly appreciate Coach Andrews’ hard work and efforts toward our football program during his tenure as an assistant coach and head coach,” stated Griffin High School Athletic Director Kennedy Holt
Griffin High School Principal Dr. Darrell Evans stated, “We appreciate the leadership and commitment Coach Andrews has dedicated to our student athletes at Griffin High School. However, our goal is to continue to put students first by providing new leadership that focuses on academics, discipline, accountability and cultivating community partnerships.”
Evans added the recruitment process for a new head football coach will take place over the next few weeks.
