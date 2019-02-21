SPALDING HIGH HAS A NEW HEAD FOOTBALL COACH

Griffin, GA – The Griffin-Spalding County Board of Education voted 4-0 to approve the recommendation of Jeffery Hammond as head football coach of Spalding High School during a special called meeting February 21. Board Member Barbara Jo Cook was not present to vote during the meeting.
Hammond is currently the offensive coordinator at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, GA and a certified math and physical education teacher. Under his leadership, the team went to the GHSA AAAAAAA semifinals playoffs in 2018 with a 43 point scoring average. Hammonds’ has had six semifinal appearances along with two final appearances during his 14 years as an offensive coordinator with three different schools. Previously, Hammond served as a coordinator at Early County High School, Foley High School and twice at Colquitt County High School. He has also served as a head coach in baseball, golf, weightlifting, and track in Alabama, Florida and Georgia public schools, as well as a football restrictive earnings coach junior varsity defensive coordinator at Troy State University.
Hammond holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Troy State University, a master’s degree in Integrating Technology Into the Classroom and a specialist degree in Educational Technology from Walden University.
“I am excited about the experience and energy Coach Jeff Hammond will be bring to our program at Spalding High School. I feel confident in the knowledge, ability, and skills that he possesses,” said Spalding High School Principal Lindy Pruitt. “I feel certain he will work hard with our students, parents and staff to enhance and sustain the football program and overall athletic program at Spalding. I am ready for spring football and to see what the future holds!”
Nick Davis resigned as head football coach at Spalding High School last month to accept the head football coach position at Fayette County High School.
No comments:
Post a Comment